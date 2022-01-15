Ask Doug & Polly: With a little creativity, small businesses can compete for talent with large companies

QUESTION: I own a small business that is poised for growth, but I’m having problems attracting talented people. How can I persuade seasoned executives with the experience I need to come work for my small company?
ANSWER: The market for talent is more competitive than ever. Your small business is competing for talent with such companies as Capital One, Genworth Financial, CarMax and Altria. It can be difficult to match the compensation, benefits and facilities they offer. Competing for talent can be challenging for small businesses. But with a little creativity and ideas like the ones below, you can find ways to compete and win:
Scope of responsibility: A senior human resources manager was interviewing at one of the Fortune 500 companies in the region. She was also interviewing with a much smaller company.
At the smaller company, she would be the vice president of human resources and be responsible for all aspects of human resources. Further, she would report to the president and sit on the executive committee. She’d have input into the strategic direction of the company.
At the larger company, she would receive more compensation, better benefits and sit in a nicer office, but she would toil in one narrow portion of human resources with little opportunity to influence company policy. In the end, she chose to join the smaller company.
Flexibility: A newly divorced mother of one left her position with a large hospital to join a small home health care company. The compensation and the benefits weren’t as good. But the small business was able to give her flexible hours that allowed her to accommodate her daughter’s schedule. The hospital simply couldn’t offer this kind of flexibility.
Advancement opportunities: Larger companies often grow much more slowly than smaller ones. Fortune 500 companies are so large that it is almost impossible for them to grow 50% or 100% per year (other than through acquisition, which brings more people and often results in layoffs rather than opportunity).
Smaller companies can often grow at much more rapid rates. When larger companies are growing slowly (or not at all), logjams form in the senior ranks. Advancing can be difficult or impossible. Rapidly growing smaller companies can often offer significantly better opportunity for advancement.
A share of the upside: A senior executive with a well-established business left his position for a job with a startup company with a significantly lower base salary and limited benefits. But the executive negotiated a compensation plan that had significant upside if the startup did well.
In fact, the executive stood to make significantly more at the small company if things went well than he would have at the larger business. The owner of the startup was willing to offer the potentially lucrative compensation package because if the executive being recruited did well, the owner would do even better.
Offering ownership in a privately held company can be tricky, but done well, it can be an effective way to attract the talent you need. Alternatively, a well-structured profit sharing and/or phantom stock program can accomplish much the same thing while avoiding some of the pitfalls.
Doug and Polly White have a large ownership stake in Gather, a company that designs, builds and operates collaborative workspaces.