Ask Doug & Polly: With a little creativity, small businesses can compete for talent with large companies

Flexibility: A newly divorced mother of one left her position with a large hospital to join a small home health care company. The compensation and the benefits weren’t as good. But the small business was able to give her flexible hours that allowed her to accommodate her daughter’s schedule. The hospital simply couldn’t offer this kind of flexibility.

Advancement opportunities: Larger companies often grow much more slowly than smaller ones. Fortune 500 companies are so large that it is almost impossible for them to grow 50% or 100% per year (other than through acquisition, which brings more people and often results in layoffs rather than opportunity).

Smaller companies can often grow at much more rapid rates. When larger companies are growing slowly (or not at all), logjams form in the senior ranks. Advancing can be difficult or impossible. Rapidly growing smaller companies can often offer significantly better opportunity for advancement.

A share of the upside: A senior executive with a well-established business left his position for a job with a startup company with a significantly lower base salary and limited benefits. But the executive negotiated a compensation plan that had significant upside if the startup did well.