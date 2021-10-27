Ask Doug & Polly: Working with Your Spouse

I’ve just started a small business with my spouse. I’m looking forward to spending time with him, but, being with your spouse 24/7 can put a real strain on a relationship. You two are married and have worked together for years. Do you have any advice for how to make that arrangement work?

A. We are business partners and coauthors. We share the stage during speeches and the microphone during interviews. We are co-owners of multiple businesses. We are also married. We are together most of the time.

While the idea of working with your life partner may sound romantic, it can also be challenging. We would never presume that we have the one and only formula for a successful partnership. However, we have found that the five traits listed below make our time together more joy than job.

1. Compatible strengths, goals and the “ambition factor” — Polly’s strengths are human resources and people management. Doug’s are strategy, quantitative analysis and finance. We joke that, taken together, we almost make a complete executive.

Having different strengths makes us more compatible.

Goal alignment is critical in a partnership. You can’t be a team if you have different goals. Ours are written.