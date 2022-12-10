Ask SCORE: 5 small business mistakes to avoid

QUESTION: Of all the pitfalls in the marketplace, which do you consider the most common and how can I avoid making these mistakes?

ANSWER: As a small business owner, you can have a solid business plan, a great concept and a good reputation in the community. Yet a single mistake can be all it takes to upset your apple cart. Consider these common errors that can doom small companies:

1. Relying too much on one “big” customer: Never, ever have all your eggs in one basket. In fact, one customer should never account for more than 10% of your business. While it is great to have a large, well known account to lend credibility to your business, it is also true that these same accounts may expect you to be on call 24/7 and, at the same time, cut your margins to the bone. As in any investment, it is wise to spread your risk.

2. Losing key employees to competitors: Most small businesses have only a few employees. If your shop consists of three “key” people and you lose one to your competition, you have lost one third of your workforce. You must now pick up the slack, while searching for and training a replacement. The former employee may also take some of your customers. Remember, good people are hard to find. Shower them with praise when it is warranted. Involve them in the decision-making process. Be aware of what your competition offers their employees and make sure that compensation is not an issue.

3. Trusting a bookkeeper too much: Remember, everyone is honest until circumstances in their lives dictate desperate measures. You should maintain control over your company’s money. Do not give a bookkeeper check-signing authority. Periodically check the list of receivables and payables, and scan them for unusual entries. If you have grown to the point you must entrust these duties to others, be sure to assign these tasks among several employees so no one person can steal without the notice of another. Finally, be sure to include a fidelity bond as part of your insurance program.

4. Thinking you will never get sick or become unable to perform your duties: In a small business, you are the engine that drives the train. If you have a long-term illness or become disabled it could mean the demise of your business. First, do not work so hard that it impacts your physical or mental health. Delegate important jobs to capable employees and mentor their progress in a constructive manner. Also, consider purchasing disability income insurance.

5. Working with unstable suppliers or distributors: If your operation depends on other for the goods and services you provide, it is critical that you take great care in the selection of those with whom you do business. Always ask for customer references and work with multiple suppliers whenever possible.