Ask SCORE: A strong marketing strategy helps to identify, attract and retain profitable customers

QUESTION: Faced with the usual seasonal slowdown, I would like some ideas for marketing my retail business during the off-season. What do you suggest for someone with a limited budget for advertising?

ANSWER: Marketing is not something one can turn off and on as the need arises.

There are a host of online social media tools that can increase your visibility without breaking the bank. As with any business endeavor, successful marketing requires careful research, planning and a wise use of your time and resources.

The key is to think of marketing not as a single action but a combination of steps designed to identify, attract and retain customers.

You must find ways to differentiate your business from the competition. This encompasses everything from your company name, logo, advertisements, networking, public relations and community involvement.

You can learn from your competition, but what works for them may not necessarily be good for you.

Marketing strategies need to be tailored to your business and customer base. To prepare yourself, create a detailed profile of your ideal target customer.

As you design your marketing message, list the benefits your customer will receive.