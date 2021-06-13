Ask SCORE: A well-constructed business plan is needed to address the necessary steps to form a small business

In addition to the above, you may have to buy or lease building and equipment. Also, decide what type of insurance you will need to cover your property, legal liability and employees, if any.

Most small business fail in the first two years because they have underestimated start-up costs and ongoing monthly expenses before they reach the break-even point.

The SCORE website offers a free business plan outline that includes financial templates for determining start-up expenses and a 12-month cash flow projection. These forms can be found at https://tinyurl.com/zfzvje8

You will need to engage the services of an attorney, accountant and commercial insurance agent to help you grasp the complexities of owning a small business.

The counselors at the Richmond chapter of SCORE stand ready to assist in developing your plan.