Ask SCORE: Beware of Scams when applying for a grant

National Association for the self-employed members can apply for monthly small-business grants worth up to $4,000. Grants are awarded year-round with applications reviewed in January, April, July and October.

In general, grant qualifications depend on the awarding organization. Priority may be given to businesses in rural or low-income areas and those run by women, veterans and minorities. Be sure to read the eligibility criteria before applying to determine if your business qualifies.

Beware of scams - The old adage “if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is” is something to take seriously. If an individual contacts you about an opportunity to obtain free money in the form of a grant from the federal government, be extremely wary. You are likely being targeted as part of a scam. Any of the following situations should put you on high alert:

Before applying for a grant and providing information like your social security or employer identification number, take the time to ensure the validity of the source. Red flags may include a fee or an application requiring nothing but your personal or business information.

Grants.gov has a list of sites you can access to watch for and report scams. The Better Business Bureau has a scam tracker website that tracks scams in your local area.

