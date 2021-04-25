Ask SCORE: Businesses need to plan for an economic recovery

QUESTION: I read that the economy is improving but my sales are flat and I find it difficult to increase my prices. What can you suggest to fix this predicament?

ANSWER: Many small businesses are dealing with the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While this is not a problem of your making, it is the reality you must deal with. A good place to start is to revisit your business plan.

We may be dealing with a new normal once the virus has run its course. Many consumers have cut back on discretionary spending and continue to delay major purchases.

Unless your product or service fills a critical need, you will need to take a hard look at your business model.

Don’t be afraid to think outside the box. If your methods of outreach are not producing the desired results, try something different.

Talk with your customers and employees. If your message is not being heard, you are wasting both time and money.

Do not allow yourself to scrimp on marketing expenses.

We are living in a digital age. Online sales have increased dramatically.