Ask SCORE: Cybersecurity tips to protect your small business

4. Consider multifactor authentication that requires additional information beyond a password to gain entry.

5. Backup important files daily and store them offsite or in the cloud.

6. Installing the latest firewall security software, web browser, and operating system is the best defense against viruses, malware and other online threats. Run a scan after each update with anti-virus software.

7. If your employees work from home, ensure that their home system is protected by a firewall and the latest security software.

8. Make sure your Wi-Fi networks are secure, encrypted and hidden. Make sure your router does not broadcast the network name. This is important for both office and work from home computers.

9. If you use a laptop computer, make sure they are safely stored when not in use, as they are easy theft targets.

10. Talk to your insurance agent about cyber liability insurance. This coverage can be added to a business owners policy or commercial liability policy.

It will protect your business assets by covering your legal defense costs, and any settlements or judgements if you are sued. The insurance also may cover public relations and other expenses you may incur to salvage your reputation and recover from the incident.