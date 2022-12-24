Ask SCORE: Defining your business model

QUESTION: I am thinking about starting a small business. What are the major issues I should consider?

ANSWER: Regardless of the type of business you are considering, there are key questions you must answer to help determine its success or failure.

As a startup, the place to begin is your business model. It is a description of the way a company goes to market and what it takes to make the product and sell it. It will identify who the customers are and who the competitors are.

Also, it will provide insight into the costs to produce the product or service and how much profit it will generate. If your business is seasonal, give thought to your cash flow needs in the off-season.

Answering these questions can help you begin to crystallize your thoughts:

Do you have the necessary funds to cover your startup costs, and will your monthly cash flow be sufficient to cover your costs of operation until you reach the break-even point?

Who are your target customers, and what value will you deliver to them?

How will you reach your customers? What is your marketing strategy? How much will it cost?

What is your e-commerce strategy, and what role will it play in your business?

Who is your competition, and how will you compete? What are your competitive advantages?

How much are your customers willing to pay for the value you offer? What are they currently paying, and what are your pricing tactics?

What resources are needed to produce your product or service, deliver it to market and make a profit?

What infrastructure will it take to do it?

Do you have a team in place, including an attorney, accountant and insurance agent? You can’t know or do everything, and you need to have professionals to back you up.

The Richmond SCORE Chapter is again offering a “Picture Your Success with a One-Page Business Model” workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10 via Zoom. Visit tinyurl.com/4kkrhp33 to register.

The cost is $30.

The one-page business model is not intended as a substitute for a detailed business plan. However, it is helpful in identifying the key elements to consider when designing your plan.