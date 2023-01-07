Ask SCORE: Delegation and time management skills

QUESTION: I own and operate a small business. There never seems to be enough hours in the day to accomplish all I want to do. Any suggestions?

ANSWER: In answer to your question, there are usually two culprits: failure to delegate and/or poor time management. Let’s analyze each.

It is not unusual for the owner or manager of a small business to think he or she must stay on top of every aspect of the operation. If this is you, determine what your greatest strengths are and try to delegate the rest to capable employees.

If you are a good communicator, spend your time developing relationships with current and new customers. Your mission is to keep and bring in business.

If you are a detailed numbers person, by all means, handle the inventory, bookkeeping, payroll, taxes, insurance, etc., and delegate the sales and customer relations to someone else, because nothing really happens until a sale is made.

Bottom line: Do what you do best, and delegate or outsource the rest.

Good time management is critical if you are to accomplish all the goals you hope to reach. Your goals can be both short and long term. Begin by organizing your workweek. Make a list of all the things you need to get done in the coming week.

Break the list down in order of importance. High-priority items come first, followed by the rest. Whatever you fail to do today becomes a high priority tomorrow.

Strive to eliminate distractions, such as lengthy phone calls or responding to every email you receive. Unless they are important and contribute to the growth of your business, they are a waste of your time.

When employees come to you with a problem, rather than offering the solution, ask the employees what they think is the correct answer. In this manner, you are helping them solve their own problem, which empowers them to become decision-makers.

With long-term goals, take a project-management approach. The essential elements of project management include:

Goals that are specific: State the goal clearly, including the necessary tasks.

Goals that are measurable: For example, when you’re designing a product, goals may represent specific features the product must include.

Goals that are attainable: They must be realistic and within budget and available resources.

Goals have a timeline: The project must have a schedule for completion. Deadlines help motivate team members and ensure their accountability when completing tasks.

Time management is the process of planning and controlling how much time to spend on specific activities. Good time management enables you to complete more in a shorter period of time, lowers stress and leads to career success.