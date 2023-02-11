QUESTION: In past columns, you have made reference to target marketing. Exactly what is it, and how does one go about developing the strategy?

ANSWER: Target marketing involves researching and understanding your prospective customers’ interests, hobbies and needs so that you can focus your message on who most likely will purchase your product or service.

This strategy is particularly effective when combined with “niche marketing,” which is a subset of a larger market, and is identified by a unique set of needs or preferences. An example could be a shoe store that specializes in running and speed-walking shoes.

In developing a target market strategy, consider doing the following:

Define your target customers:

“My ideal customers are white-collar, college-educated, ages 30 to 50, into physical fitness, with above-average income.”

Locate your target customers:

“My ideal customers own their home in a medium-priced neighborhood or ZIP code, and belong to a local gym or club fitness center.”

What are their buying habits?:

“My ideal customers want a quality running shoe and will buy several pairs each year. Our shoe brands are regarded as the best in the industry and will not disappoint our clients, thus ensuring their continued patronage.”

Once you have profiled your target customers, you now need to determine the best way to reach out and become known to them.

You could begin with social media. Individuals in the 30-to-50 age bracket are relatively tech-savvy. They will research the products online, and your social media presence is critical to success in driving them to your website.

If you intend to have a physical store, plan to locate in the area or ZIP code you are targeting. Consider placing store-opening ads in local or regional publications serving the same areas.

There are a number of physical fitness publications. It is not uncommon to find them in the lobbies of health and country club wellness centers as well as physicians’ offices.

Check around to determine if a particular magazine is more prevalent and, if your budget allows, place an ad in one that allows you to limit distribution to the localities you intend to target.

This is just an example of the strategy used in target marketing. Your local SCORE counselor can assist you in developing your marketing plan.