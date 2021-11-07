Ask SCORE: Do your due diligence when buying a business

Be prepared to sign a confidentiality agreement where you agree to use the information requested only to assess the strength of the business. Make sure the agreement lets you share the information with your lawyer and accountant.

If, in the final analysis, you decide to buy the business, try to pay for it on an earn-out basis. Offer a down payment of 20% with the balance to be paid monthly or quarterly over a period of three to five years, as a percentage of earned commissions.

While this article refers to an insurance agency acquisition, the checklist is applicable to any business. Your attorney and accountant may have additional suggestions you should consider before making a final decision.