Ask SCORE: Employees are the face of your business and their actions can affect the bottom line

QUESTION: I manage a local retail store and have noticed that our sales numbers are down for the year. We stock good quality merchandise that is competitively priced. What am I missing?
ANSWER: Given that yours is not a quality or pricing issue, take a hard look at customer service and attention to detail.
Remember the adage "You only have one chance to make a good first impression."
My wife recently visited a big-box store and asked a passing clerk for directions for an item. The clerk replied, “I’m off the clock,” and continued walking.
She was so upset she tried to locate the store manager, who was nowhere to be found. The store lost a valued customer because of the rude actions of a single employee.
Lately, I was in a restaurant and told the waiter I have an allergy to eggs. I ordered a BLT with no mayonnaise and, you guessed it, it came dripping in mayonnaise. Either the waiter failed to alert the kitchen staff to my allergy or they failed to take notice.
Had I had a serious reaction, the restaurant would have been liable.
Make no mistake, your employees are the face of your business, and their actions can affect your bottom line positively or negatively. You should not assume that employees know how to deal with the public.
How then do employers deal with situations of these kind? It begins with employee selection and training.
It is so much easier to take the time to interview, qualify and train newly-hired employees than to try to change old attitudes.
Look for people who are pleasant, helpful and smile a lot. These people are infectious and will influence, in a positive way, others with whom they work.
When training your employees, try role playing.
You assume the role of a disgruntled customer and require the trainee to respond in a way that soothes their ruffled feathers. This could be a regular part of the weekly staff meeting, where employees are encouraged to critique the role players.
If you want to grow your business, you need to not only attract new customers, but retain the goodwill of your regular customers. There are still a lot of people who appreciate personal service and are willing to pay a little more for it.
