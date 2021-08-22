Ask SCORE: Employees are the face of your business and their actions can affect the bottom line

QUESTION: I manage a local retail store and have noticed that our sales numbers are down for the year. We stock good quality merchandise that is competitively priced. What am I missing?

ANSWER: Given that yours is not a quality or pricing issue, take a hard look at customer service and attention to detail.

Remember the adage "You only have one chance to make a good first impression."

My wife recently visited a big-box store and asked a passing clerk for directions for an item. The clerk replied, “I’m off the clock,” and continued walking.

She was so upset she tried to locate the store manager, who was nowhere to be found. The store lost a valued customer because of the rude actions of a single employee.

Lately, I was in a restaurant and told the waiter I have an allergy to eggs. I ordered a BLT with no mayonnaise and, you guessed it, it came dripping in mayonnaise. Either the waiter failed to alert the kitchen staff to my allergy or they failed to take notice.

Had I had a serious reaction, the restaurant would have been liable.