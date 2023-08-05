QUESTION: As the owner of a small business, I am constantly confronted with questions from employees, many of whom already know the answers. How can I handle this in a way that instills confidence and respect?

ANSWER: In my experience, I have found that good employees have good instincts that translate to good decisions. When they come to you with their questions, rather than giving them the answers, ask them what they think is the correct way to proceed.

In this manner, you convey the message that you consider them up to the task and value their opinions. If their response is on target, give them a pat on the back. If the response needs tweaking, let them know how a good solution can be made even better.

Empowered employees understand that superiors trust their opinions and appreciate them as individuals. They are also likely to offer quality feedback at staff meetings because they think their input is valued.

Employees who feel valued have a greater motivation to work hard to improve the quality of their services or the products they create. This, in turn, goes a long way to ensuring customer satisfaction and long-term relationships.

When employees have the ability to solve customer problems and reduce wait times, it contributes to improved workplace efficiency and reduced operating costs.

Employees with little autonomy have little incentive to be creative. They go about their work routinely with little thought to how and why what they are doing contributes to the success of the business.

Employee turnover is extremely costly. Statistics indicate that the cost to replace a worker is equal to six months' salary. How valued an employee feels can affect their loyalty to the job. Employee empowerment fosters positive emotions and lower turnover rates.

There are many ways to empower employees. Let’s focus on a few that have a proven track record:

Encourage problem solving: Encourage employees to think for themselves, and reinforce their positive suggestions with confidence they can solve the problem. Understand that mistakes will occasionally be made and are part of learning . When the problem is solved or the goal is met, reward employees accordingly.

Involve employees in the decision process: Allow employees to have control over their job function or areas of responsibility. If they find a more efficient way, give them the freedom to experiment. When employees are involved in decision-making, they tend to be more vested in the organization.

Give them necessary tools and support: Create all the conditions to help them grow in the job. This can cover everything from ensuring they have the right skill sets and the right equipment to supporting them along the way. Also, build a culture that embraces risk-taking and curiosity to fuel their desire to enjoy greater empowerment.

