Ask SCORE: Having a target marketing program allows businesses to focus the message

“My ideal customer wants a quality running shoe and will buy several pairs each year. Our shoe brands are regarded as the best in the industry and will not disappoint our clients, thus ensuring their continued patronage.”

Once you have profiled your target customer, you now need to determine the best way to reach out and become known to them.

You could begin with social media. Those individuals in the 30-to-50 age bracket are relatively tech-savvy. They will research the products online, and your social media presence is critical to success in driving them to your website.

If you intend to have a physical store presence, plan to locate in the area or ZIP code you are targeting. Consider placing store opening ads in local or regional publications serving the same areas.

There are a number of physical fitness publications. It is not uncommon to find them in the lobbies of health and country club wellness centers as well as physician’s offices.

Check around to determine if a particular magazine is more prevalent and, if your budget allows, place an ad in one that allows you to limit distribution to the localities you intend to target.

This is just an example of the strategy used in target marketing. Your local SCORE counselor can assist you in developing your marketing plan.