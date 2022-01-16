Ask SCORE: How businesses can deal with a pandemic that just won't go away

QUESTION: The pandemic has dealt severe damage to my bottom line. Every time things begin to improve, another variant emerges. What is a small-business owner to do?

ANSWER: I feel your pain. It’s a real possibility that COVID-19, in one form or another, will be with us for a while.

We may have to get yearly booster shots much like we do for the flu. If that’s the case, businesses will have to find ways to deal with COVID, much like any natural disaster.

Now is the time to revisit your business plan. If you are a retail operation that depends on consumer foot traffic, you need to rethink your marketing strategy.

Since the onset of this pandemic, online sales have skyrocketed. Customers who are reluctant to venture out have found other ways to shop and have their purchases delivered to their home.

You may need more than just an informational website. You may need a transactional website.

This is a site that has been optimized in such a way that whatever words a customer types into their internet browser, it directs them to your site. This is called search engine optimization or SEO.