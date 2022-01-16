Ask SCORE: How businesses can deal with a pandemic that just won't go away

QUESTION: The pandemic has dealt severe damage to my bottom line. Every time things begin to improve, another variant emerges. What is a small-business owner to do?
ANSWER: I feel your pain. It’s a real possibility that COVID-19, in one form or another, will be with us for a while.
We may have to get yearly booster shots much like we do for the flu. If that’s the case, businesses will have to find ways to deal with COVID, much like any natural disaster.
Now is the time to revisit your business plan. If you are a retail operation that depends on consumer foot traffic, you need to rethink your marketing strategy.
Since the onset of this pandemic, online sales have skyrocketed. Customers who are reluctant to venture out have found other ways to shop and have their purchases delivered to their home.
You may need more than just an informational website. You may need a transactional website.
This is a site that has been optimized in such a way that whatever words a customer types into their internet browser, it directs them to your site. This is called search engine optimization or SEO.
Unless you are really creative and computer savvy, you probably do not have the expertise required to do it yourself. There are those who do this for a living, but they do not come cheap.
To have a professional design or redesign a website and optimize can cost upward of $25,000. Then there is the added cost of maintaining it from month to month. You can try to do it yourself, but if you want it to turn around your lagging sales, you may have to bite the bullet and chalk it up to the cost of doing business.
