Ask SCORE: How can employers compensate key workers without giving up equity?

QUESTION: I have several key employees who have helped me grow our small business. They feel they should share in the profits they generate. Is there a way to do this without giving up equity in the company?

ANSWER: In addition to a Sep-IRA and 401(k) plans, there are several ways to compensate individual key people in your company without actually giving them stock.

Let’s explore a few:

Stock Appreciation Right or SAR works kind of like a nonqualified stock option. Essentially, what you are giving the employee is the right to benefit from your stocks appreciation from the time you grant them the SAR to the time they vest.

The grant date is the date the SAR is given to the employee. The exercise price is the market price of the stock on grant date. The vesting date is the first day the SAR can be exercised. The expiration date is the last date the SAR can be exercised.

Employees like SARs because there are no immediate tax consequences, as would be the case if they received stock. When the SARs are ultimately exercised, the difference between the market price at that time and the original exercise price, is taxed as earned income and subject to payroll tax.