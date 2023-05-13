QUESTION: My balance sheet shows a ratio of 1.5-to-1 assets versus liabilities, yet my cash flow barely covers my monthly expenses. What am I doing wrong?
ANSWER: Without knowing the composition of your assets, I must assume that most are illiquid.
Real estate, furniture, fixtures, equipment and inventory on hand are illiquid assets, meaning they cannot easily be converted to cash.
Liquid assets consist of stocks, bonds, CDs, cash on hand and, to some extent, accounts receivables, such as money owed to you. However, accounts receivables may be considered illiquid if they are past due 60 days.
Take your cash on hand and add current money owed to you by customers. If this amount is greater than what you owe, you are in good shape. In financial terms, this is your quick ratio. It needs to be greater than one.
Are there inventory purchases you can eliminate or delay? Quantity and order frequency are the keys to minimizing inventory purchases and increasing merchandise turnover.
Determine the time it takes your supplier to resupply you, and keep on hand no more than is necessary 90% of the time.
Employee salaries are a significant expense. Are you overstaffed? Can you eliminate or minimize overtime, without compromising sales or service?
If collections are a problem, examine the age of your accounts receivables. Customer accounts over 60 days past due are not assets.
Customers need to understand and agree to your payment terms. Send out invoices in a timely manner, and follow up on any more than 30 days past due.
If you have a significant amount of money tied up in bricks and mortar, you might consider selling the building, renting comparable space and adding the equity and cash savings to your working capital.
It is difficult to track all of the above unless you have developed a budget and a monthly cash flow analysis. You can learn find templates and learn more about both at score.org/templates-resources.
Gray Poehler is a volunteer with the Richmond Chapter of SCORE, Counselors to America’s Small Business. To ask a question or request free and confidential business counseling, go to Richmond.score.org/mentors.