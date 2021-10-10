Ask SCORE: How to read your body language is important in business

QUESTION: When making a sales presentation, I have heard there are ways to know what someone is thinking by reading his or her body language. Is this true?

ANSWER: Body language is a form of nonverbal communication that deals with the way facial expressions and body movements are used to express people’s true feelings.

The ability to understand people’s body language and also be aware of your own nonverbal signals is an extremely valuable asset to have in your arsenal of communication skills.

Numerous articles have been written about body language. Although it is not an exact science, being aware of signals that may indicate what a customer is thinking is extremely helpful.

People react to different stimuli. Some might be visual while others are auditory.

Visual learners need to see information in order to learn. They may struggle to pay attention to a conventional lecture or presentation, but they process visual information like charts and graphs with ease.

An auditory learner retains information by hearing it spoken, so having them answer a question will help them process the information better.