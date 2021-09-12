Ask SCORE: How to secure a SBA loan

QUESTION: I understand it’s easier to obtain a loan from the Small Business Administration than from a commercial bank. What do I need to do to be considered for an SBA loan?

ANSWER: The SBA does not make loans. Rather, if you qualify, it guarantees between 75% and 85% of the loan proceeds, due to default, to banks. You’ll pay an additional 3% to 3½% interest for the guarantee, added to the interest charged by your bank.

Suffice to say, you should first try to secure a direct loan from your bank. Failing that, you should ask if it takes part in SBA guaranteed loan programs.

To be considered, you’ll need to provide a business plan that outlines your company’s goals and how you intend to achieve them. SCORE provides an outline for start-up and established business that can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/82u4zyzd

Your plan should state the amount of money you want to borrow and how it will be used to grow the business. If you’re a start-up, be sure to request enough to cover initial and ongoing expenses incurred until you break even.

Your lender must be convinced of your ability to repay the loan. Your business plan should include a 12-month cash flow analysis and a two-year profit and loss projection. These forms are also available from SCORE.