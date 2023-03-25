QUESTION: I recently heard the term “influencer marketing.” Exactly what is it and how does it work?

ANSWER: In simple terms, influencer marketing is basically word-of-mouth marketing.

This type of marketing promotes and sells products or services through people (influencers) who have the capacity to affect your buying habits because of their real or perceived knowledge, position or relationship.

It identifies the individuals who have influence over potential buyers, and orients marketing activities around influencers.

The rise of social media has created new opportunities to reach mass audiences. Let’s say someone with several hundred Facebook friends mentions he or she just ate the best pizza ever at a new pizza place. I’d have to try it, and how many others who see the message would want to try it, too?”

Those who post the most interesting content are rising to the top of influencers’ awareness in their field. Because of this, B2B marketers must research their buyers, identify the influencers in their respective industry and develop ways to engage.

Getting started with B2B influencer marketing will take a bit of research and patience. So, like any good marketing effort, you must have a strategy in place to meet specific goals.

Identify your target buyers: Understand who they are and where they look for information.

Identify the influencers: Once you have identified your buyers, determine the peers, bloggers, publications and industry experts they are following, using LinkedIn and Twitter profiles and posts.

Build a relationship with influencers: Engage them with comments on their blog posts and acknowledge them as subject matter experts. Don’t just focus on the most well-known names in your industry. Look for the those on the rise, and they will be pleased that you have noticed them and appreciate your support.

Participate on a regular basis: Random LinkedIn and Twitter posts will not get the job done. You must engage with people every day. Commit to daily Twitter and Facebook posts and participate in a LinkedIn discussion, sharing your own original insights and solutions.

If all this seems a bit overwhelming, there are companies that specialize in influencer marketing and can help implement a program that works for your business. The amount you should budget for is largely dependent upon the goals you want to achieve with your influencer marketing campaigns and the tactics you’ll be using to get there. Costs can range from $2,000 to $5,000 per month.