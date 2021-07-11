Ask SCORE: Learn to delegate so you can do critical thinking and planning to take your business to the next level

QUESTION: My business has grown to the point that I find myself at the point of burnout. I know I need to delegate authority to others but am afraid about loss of control. What do you suggest?

ANSWER: Your problem is not unique.

Many small business owners find themselves at the point where they have two choices. They can try to maintain what they have achieved, or they can do what’s necessary to take the business to the next level.

Bigger is not always better. If yours is a stable business with products or services that will continue to be in demand, and you have grown to the point where your current and future needs are reasonably assured, you may want to just maintain your business’ current level.

There will always be some attrition but, with a little effort, you can bring in new customers to replace those who have left. There is nothing wrong with being content with what you have already achieved.

However, if you are an overachiever and want to grow your business, you must face the fact that you can’t do it all by yourself.

You say you hesitate because you worry about loss of control. You also say you are at a burnout point. Your business cannot grow if you have more on your plate than you can reasonably handle.