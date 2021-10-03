Ask SCORE: Rethinking your business model

QUESTION: My sales have reached a peak in recent years and are now on the decline, while my operating expenses are increasing. I am trying to reassess my business model to determine the cause of the problem. What can you suggest?
ANSWER: It’s common for owners and managers of small businesses to be so attached to their business model that they fail to see and react to changes in technology and the buying habits of their customers.
I suggest that you begin by separating the products and services you provide into various profit centers. You might find that some of these products and services are not profitable.
You then have to decide if the unprofitable centers can be made profitable or if you should eliminate them and concentrate on growing the profitable centers.
If your inclination is to salvage the under-performing center, you need to reevaluate the situation.
The following are several areas on which you need to focus your attention:
- Is the product or service you offer the newest and best in the industry? Or can you use technology to create better products, reduce costs and improve your competitiveness in the marketplace?
- Do you know what problems your customers are facing, and are your products and services relevant to their needs?
- Does your delivery system and turn-around time accommodate your customers’ needs?
- Have you cultivated a team mentality among your employees? Do they understand your goals and your customers’ needs? Do you have people doing tasks for which they are well-suited? And do you reward them for going beyond the call of duty?
Again, I say unless you are confident you can correct conditions adversely affecting your business, you should consider cutting your losses and redirecting your efforts and resources to growing the centers that are profitable.
Yours is a problem that may require some outside assistance. The volunteer business counselors at Richmond SCORE can work with you to assess your strengths and weaknesses and develop a plan of action that will ensure your continued success.
Gray Poehler is a volunteer with the Richmond Chapter of SCORE, Counselors to America’s Small Business. To ask a question or request free and confidential business counseling, go to Richmond.score.org/mentors. Learn more about SCORE’s workshops on the website or by calling (804) 350-3569.