Ask SCORE: Rethinking your business model

QUESTION: My sales have reached a peak in recent years and are now on the decline, while my operating expenses are increasing. I am trying to reassess my business model to determine the cause of the problem. What can you suggest?

ANSWER: It’s common for owners and managers of small businesses to be so attached to their business model that they fail to see and react to changes in technology and the buying habits of their customers.

I suggest that you begin by separating the products and services you provide into various profit centers. You might find that some of these products and services are not profitable.

You then have to decide if the unprofitable centers can be made profitable or if you should eliminate them and concentrate on growing the profitable centers.

If your inclination is to salvage the under-performing center, you need to reevaluate the situation.

The following are several areas on which you need to focus your attention: