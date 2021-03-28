Ask SCORE: Small business owners need to develop a viable exit strategy of their businesses

QUESTION: I am fortunate to have built a successful small business and contemplating retirement in five years. I know I need to develop a plan and need some direction. What advice can you offer?

ANSWER: It is indeed rewarding to watch your business grow and thrive. You did not reach this stage without hard work and thoughtful planning.

I would hope you have given the same attention to an exit strategy that will maximize the value of your business and ensure its continued success after you depart.

Unfortunately, too many business owners wait too late to begin this process.

At the very least, there are three main steps you should take to ensure a comfortable retirement lifestyle:

Establish a retirement savings account:

For the small-business owner, a traditional or Roth IRA is a good way to start.

As your business grows and you generate excess cash, you also may consider a Simplified Employee Pension plan. A SEP IRA is a variation of an IRA and is adopted by businesses to establish retirement savings for both the owners and their employees. Other options may include a 401(k).

Develop an exit strategy: