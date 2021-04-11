Ask SCORE: Small businesses need to prioritize by focusing on two main objectives

QUESTION: I operate a small independent insurance agency and try to offer a full range of products to our clients. The insurance business is constantly evolving and it is difficult, expensive and time-consuming to stay abreast of all the changes taking place. Would I be wise to scale down my operation and focus on a few specialty areas?

ANSWER: You should focus on two main objectives, customer service and profitability.

Unless you are staffed with insurance professionals who specialize in the different product lines, it is a daunting task for one person to master the complexities of the entire insurance universe.

Your most valuable asset is your time. The time spent in continuing education is time taken from sales, marketing and other necessary functions of running a small business.

There are individuals who are so consumed with learning that they fail to address the other purpose of being in business — to make a profit.

I am not suggesting for one moment that you do not have a duty to clients to keep up with industry changes, but one must balance this with the other challenges and responsibilities of running a profitable business.

We live in an age of specialization. Insurance is no different.