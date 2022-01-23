Ask SCORE: Staying ahead of the curve by being aware of trends that can change the business environment

Discuss ways they can make changes to their products or services that will enable you to better meet your customers’ needs.

Talk to your employees: They are the ones who interact with customers on a regular basis.

Train them to be good listeners and to promptly communicate and remedy clients’ suggestions and complaints. They are the face of your business and should be rewarded for being proactive.

Be aware of your competition: It’s getting tougher to compete with the big-box stores and online sellers.

Offer loyalty programs to encourage repeat business, free shipping, and a money-back guarantee if not totally satisfied.

Above all, strive to develop a personal relationship with your customers.

Make the shopping experience so satisfying they will choose you over the small savings they may receive elsewhere. Believe it or not, there are still people who appreciate the personal touch and are willing to pay a little more for it.

Advances in technology will continue. It is your job to keep up with and use these resources to capture and analyze data about customer needs, and how your products or services can respond to those needs.