Ask SCORE: Succession planning: Steps to consider when selling your business to a competitor, employee or family member

This assumes you have delegated various areas of responsibility to capable individuals with whom you have the utmost confidence.

On the other hand, if you are a micromanager, there is no way you can be confident they have the ability and drive to take over, manage and grow the company.

Turn over to a family member

: It is quite rewarding to have a son, daughter or other close family member continue your legacy.

Again, this will work only if you have mentored them along the way and feel they are at a point where they can run the business like you have taught them.

Also, if there’s more than one family member, you must decide who will take the lead role and who will be the subordinate.

In the latter two instances, it is wise to determine a transition period where the employee or family member is given the opportunity to assume a lead role in the decision-making process.

They may stumble occasionally, but it’s all part of the learning process. You are still around to offer guidance, when necessary, but be careful to not second-guess every decision they make.

In the case of the family member, you should never allow nepotism to cloud your better judgment. You obviously want him or her to succeed; but if they do not have what it takes, you must be honest with both them and yourself.