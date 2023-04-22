QUESTION: I spend an inordinate amount of time crafting what I think is a compelling sales presentation. However, my success ratio leaves much to be desired. What else do I need to do to ensure a more positive outcome?
ANSWER: The successful sales presentation is much more than delivering a lot of information that you think will be of benefit to the client.
The following tips should help ensure a more positive outcome:
Know your customer: To the best extent possible, try to find out everything you can about your prospective client’s company. To begin, check out their website and those of their competitors.
What do they do, who are their competitors, what are their specific needs, and how can what you have to offer address those needs and improve their bottom line?
Start with a little small talk. If you see a golf trophy on the credenza, inquire about the circumstances and, if you play, too, let that be a conversation starter.
Your time is valuable: Always deal with the decision-maker. If you are making your presentation to anyone other than the person who makes the final decision, you are wasting your time.
If you are unable to arrange a meeting with the decision-maker, walk away and put your efforts to work for someone who is willing to consider what you have to offer.
Address objections respectfully: You should expect and encourage a dialogue with your customer. In fact, if you are doing all the talking, how will you know if your message is getting through to the client?
A seasoned salesperson knows how to counter objections and that the customer has a right to receive straightforward answers to their questions.
Ask for the sale: One of the biggest mistakes novices make is that they fail to ask for the sale. In most instances, this is caused by the fear of rejection.
It is a given that for every sale you make, you will probably receive two or three rejections. Treat rejections as a learning experience, and your success ratio will improve over time.
Remember, sales are a numbers game. If it takes three sales calls to make one sale, and your goal is five sales each month, plan to make at least 15 sales calls.
Gray Poehler is a volunteer with the Richmond Chapter of SCORE, Counselors to America’s Small Business. To ask a question or request free and confidential business counseling, go to Richmond.score.org/mentors.