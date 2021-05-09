Ask SCORE: What makes a great sales person?

Therefore, while it would appear that the extrovert is better suited for a sales position, it is entirely possible their counterpart could possess some of the same qualities that make for success in the sales field.

I am sure you have been turned off by the high-pressure sales pitch from someone who tells you to buy it now because the deal will be gone tomorrow.

Contrast this approach with the salesperson who asks what you want, consider to be important, explains and then helps you purchase the item or service.

The bottom line is that people are complex beings.

While personality tests are helpful in determining your interests, how you perceive the world and people around you, do not allow them paint you into a box.

If you believe you have an aptitude for sales, go for it.

There are many books and seminars that offer insights into what makes for a great sales person. Sales is like any other profession; the more you do it, the better you will get at it.