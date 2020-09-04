At a new age-restricted housing community in Goochland, the first section of 508 homes already sold out

“I know that sales have been very strong there,” Hunter said. “They had a lot of interest before the first house was even constructed on the property.”

The development was an attractive proposal for county officials because it offered age-restricted housing built by a quality developer, Hunter said. She added that the mostly rural county doesn’t have that many townhouses.

“We’re looking forward to the project offering these housing options,” Hunter said.

Before the county’s Board of Supervisors approved the developer’s plans in March 2018, some residents worried about how the project would impact traffic and the rural character of the county.

Hunter said county officials feel that the roads could handled the added traffic, and she said there’s a undisturbed natural buffer area around the project to help maintain the rural ambience around the new subdivision.

***

With Mosaic geared more toward older residents, Ridout said that should cut down on the amount of traffic that would come from the new development in an area that was already seeing added traffic from commuters to the nearby Capital One and CarMax campuses and nearby Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s taproom and brewery.