Atlantic Electrical Supply, which has operated in the Richmond area since 1929, has been acquired

A 92-year-old Richmond electrical supply company has been acquired and is making plans to relocate its office and showroom from Westwood Avenue to another local site.
Atlantic Electrical Supply Corp., a wholesale electrical distributor and seller of lighting fixtures and supplies, was acquired by Washington, D.C.-based Encompass Supply Inc., in a deal that closed Dec. 21. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Atlantic Electrical, which opened its first office in Richmond in 1929, specializes in the residential and light-commercial segment of the electrical industry, servicing electrical contractors, businesses, municipal and state agencies, home builders and the general public.
Atlantic Electrical will now do business as Encompass Supply.
“The merging of the two companies will better allow us to grow and adapt in an industry which continues to change,” said Stephen A. Levet, secretary-treasurer of Atlantic Electrical Supply.
Stephen Levet and his cousin David Levet, who has served as company president, are the third generation of their family to operate the business.
Their grandfather I.R. Levet opened the first office in Richmond in 1929 as a branch of Atlantic Electrical Supply Co. Inc. in Baltimore. The next year, I.R. Levet and partners Joseph and Max Lehman acquired the Richmond business, and by 1944 they had bought out the parent company. I.R. Levet purchased all the outstanding stock from the Lehman family in the 1970s.
Both Stephen and David Levet will remain with the company in sales and operations management roles. Atlantic Electrical's eight other employees also have been retained, Stephen Levet said.
"The problem is there wasn't a fourth generation coming behind us," Stephen Levet said. "This [the sale] was an eventuality, and we are putting the business in good hands."
"This seemed to be a really good solution where our employees continue with their jobs," Levet said. "It gives us an exit strategy, but we will continue to work for Encompass."
Encompass Supply is a privately held supply and distribution business founded in 2013 by Rudy Burwell, a retired Army colonel, and Sean Brooks, a 40-year veteran of the electrical supply industry.
Brooks, who has lived in Richmond since 1999, said he has known the Levets for years.
"There is a long history and a lot of tradition at Atlantic Electrical, which made it an attractive business for us, given the stability and the good people who work there," Brooks said. "It was a nice fit for everybody. It is two small organizations coming together to strengthen the two of us."
Along with the acquisition, a entity tied to Atlantic Electrical separately reached a deal to sell the company's building at 2117 Westwood Ave.
The showroom and warehouse buildings were sold on Dec. 21 for $3.755 million, the city's online property records show. The property was assessed for $2.331 million, according to the online records.
The property is across Westwood Avenue from Topgolf’s complex and is next to online used auto retailer Carvana Co.'s 12-story automobile-dispensing tower.
"There has been a lot of interest in the building over the last few years," Levet said. "We had an offer on the building and the business within a week of each other. The stars aligned and we were able to close on both transactions."
Atlantic Electrical is making plans to relocate its showroom and office to another site in the Richmond area within a few months, though a lease on the new space had not been signed as of Wednesday.
The buyer of the current building is a real estate investment entity formed by the partners in the Richmond-based HandCraft Services Co., a commercial laundry services business.
No definitive plans have been made for the building's use yet, said Jay Nichols, a vice president of HandCraft Services who is one of the partners in the buyer group.
"We've had a few inquiries but nothing more than 'kicking the tires,'" Nichols said. "At the moment, we're letting the market lead us."
