Atlantic Electrical Supply, which has operated in the Richmond area since 1929, has been acquired

The showroom and warehouse buildings were sold on Dec. 21 for $3.755 million, the city's online property records show. The property was assessed for $2.331 million, according to the online records.

The property is across Westwood Avenue from Topgolf’s complex and is next to online used auto retailer Carvana Co.'s 12-story automobile-dispensing tower.

"There has been a lot of interest in the building over the last few years," Levet said. "We had an offer on the building and the business within a week of each other. The stars aligned and we were able to close on both transactions."

Atlantic Electrical is making plans to relocate its showroom and office to another site in the Richmond area within a few months, though a lease on the new space had not been signed as of Wednesday.

The buyer of the current building is a real estate investment entity formed by the partners in the Richmond-based HandCraft Services Co., a commercial laundry services business.

No definitive plans have been made for the building's use yet, said Jay Nichols, a vice president of HandCraft Services who is one of the partners in the buyer group.

"We've had a few inquiries but nothing more than 'kicking the tires,'" Nichols said. "At the moment, we're letting the market lead us."