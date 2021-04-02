Atlantic Union Bank planning two new Richmond-area branches including one in Scott's Addition

Atlantic Union Bank is building a new branch - its first newly built one in the Richmond region in three years - as well as putting a new location in the trendy Scott's Addition neighborhood.

The branch under construction at 7000 Three Chopt Road in Richmond's West End will replace the bank's current storefront location across the street at The Village shopping center.

The new 2,210-square-foot standalone, on the site of the former 3 Chopt Mart convenience store, will have a drive-thru and dedicated parking lot. The location at The Village is walk-in only.

"We are confident that this larger, state-of-the-art facility with drive-thru service will be a welcome upgrade to customers who are seeking an easier, more efficient banking experience," said Maria Tedesco, president of Atlantic Union Bank.

The lobby will have retractable glass walls allowing the space to operate in a multi-purpose capacity with the flexibility to convert it for meetings and other gatherings.

The branch is slated to open in June.

The Richmond-based bank will close the branch in the shopping center when the new location opens.