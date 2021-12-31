Avail Vapor, on the forefront of the vaping boom, has closed or sold off its operations, blaming unwieldy FDA regulations

A spokesperson for the FDA said the agency "does not comment on possible, pending or ongoing litigation."

Avail isn't the only company that has challenged the FDA's decision to reject thousands of e-cig applications.

In October, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Triton Distribution, a Texas-based manufacturer of e-cigarettes, could continue selling it products even though the FDA had rejected its applications.

The appeals court ruled that the FDA did not give adequate consideration to the company's marketing plan to reduce the products' appeal to youth.

That court also said the FDA “pull[ed] a surprise switcheroo on regulated entities” by saying they likely would need to do long-term studies to show that the health benefits of adults using the products outweighed the risk of youth starting to sue them.

Xu said the Triton case bodes well for other companies that have challenged the FDA decision.