Tax-free weekend

When: Friday Aug. 7, Saturday Aug. 8 and Sunday Aug. 9

What: Waiving the state's 5.3% sales tax (6.3% in Halifax County; 6% in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads; and 7% in Historic Triangle) on qualifying items.

Where: All retailers that sell the tax-exempt products are required to participate. The exemption applies to qualifying items purchased online, by mail or over the phone.

Eligible Items: Certain school supplies that cost $20 or less per item and clothing and footwear $100 or less per item. Also eligible are products for hurricane and emergency preparedness (portable generators $1,000 or less per item; gas-powered chainsaws $350 or less per item; chainsaw accessories $60 or less per item); for Energy Star and WaterSense products (noncommercial home or personal use $2,500 or less per item).

Details: https://www.tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday