Bagel startup to open retail shop in the former Jean-Jacques Bakery space in Carytown

A startup wholesale bagel business is opening its first retail shop by taking over the former Jean-Jacques Bakery space in Carytown.
Chewy’s Bagels started its bagel-making operations in 2019, using the Hatch Kitchen RVA facilities in South Richmond to produce the bagels. The company sells the bagels wholesale to more than a dozen local grocery stores and coffee shops and occasionally runs a pop-up booth at farmers markets.
But now owner Ashley Cricchio is taking the next step by relocating her bagel-making operations to the Cary Court Park & Shop space that Jean-Jacques Bakery had used for more than 36 years until it closed last summer. The back part of the space will be used for making the bagels for her wholesale customers as well as for her bagel shop, which will use the front part.
The 2,363-square-foot shop at 3138 W. Cary St. should open in late February, Cricchio said.
“I always knew that I wanted to step into retail,” Cricchio said.
“I moved back into doing farmers markets, which is a nice way to kind of connect directly with customers. And while I was dipping my toe in the water is when I actually had someone reach out to me telling me that this space is available and that it might be a good fit,” she said. “I came in and looked at it and it really was. The stars honestly lined up on the property.”
Since the space was already set up as a bakery, she said it was much easier to convert it into a bagel shop. Some of the equipment used by Jean-Jacques Bakery was left, so she will be able to use it as part of her operations.
“Making bagels is very labor-intensive and very equipment-intensive,” she said. “So if this space wasn’t available in the way that it was and with some of the equipment, I probably couldn’t have been able to do it.”
In addition to selling bagels, the shop will sell coffee and sandwiches. Cricchio said she’s working out a menu.
Chewy’s Bagels are traditionally made, she said. They are hand-rolled and boiled in a kettle.
“It’s the same thing as the New York-style bagel, but our bagels are the only sourdough bagels around in town,” she said.
Cricchio moved to the Richmond area in 2014 to finish her degree at Virginia Commonwealth University while her husband also finished his graduate program there. She worked at a French-style bakery in Shockoe Bottom and started working with bread on the side as a way to expand her skills.
Making bagels “just kind of started as a passion project for me,” she said.
“I have a friend who owns a gym and was putting on an event and I made bagels for it,” she said. “People said they were really good and asked if I had ever thought about selling them. I had. So I started doing direct to customer and then it just grew from there. It just kept growing and growing.”
Her bagel-making business was growing so fast that she decided in October 2019 to commit to it full time.
“I made the leap and haven’t looked back,” she said.
That’s when she started using Hatch Kitchen RVA, the business incubator for startup companies in the food industry that operates in the Clopton Siteworks in South Richmond.
