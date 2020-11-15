Barton Heights mansion and Island Shrimp Co. restaurant win Golden Hammer awards; 8 other projects recognized

The Queen Anne-style mansion in the Barton Heights neighborhood of North Richmond had fallen into disrepair.

The Barton Mansion had been boarded up since 2001. The roof was collapsing about five years ago and the three-story home was supported by only a thin layer of concrete.

Richmond developer Clark Glavé had a love for old buildings. He bought the mansion and undertook a major multimillion dollar rehabilitation using historic tax credits to turn the former private home — which later became a sanitarium and a nursing home — into 17 apartments.

The redevelopment of the Barton Mansion — a key catalyst sparking the revitalization of Southern Barton Heights neighborhood — won a Golden Hammer award for the best adaptive reuse.

Also winning an award in the best adaptive reuse category was outdoor furniture maker and wholesaler McKinnon and Harris’ relocation to a 1940’s warehouse for its corporate headquarters, regional showroom and fabrication facility.

The two projects were among 10 developments in the Richmond area that were deemed to be the best in their categories as part of the annual Golden Hammer awards, which are sponsored by Historic Richmond and Storefront for Community Design.