'Be willing to take risks': CarLotz co-founder provides advice about taking the entrepreneurial journey

One of the co-founders of Richmond-based CarLotz is working for another company now and has written a book that he says is partly addressed to his "18-year-old self" as well as other aspiring entrepreneurs.
“The idea of it is that good judgement comes from experience, and experience comes from bad judgement,” said Aaron Montgomery, who co-founded CarLotz in 2011 along with Michael Bor and Will Boland.
CarLotz, which sells used vehicles on consignment and splits profits with the owners, opened its first store in 2011 off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County. It now has eight locations across Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois and Texas.
In October, the company announced it would become publicly traded in a combination with Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. in a deal valued at about $827 million.
Montgomery talked about his entrepreneurial path on Thursday as part of a webinar series hosted by Activation Capital, a local organization that supports entrepreneurs in the Richmond region.
The winding path that took Montgomery to CarLotz included working summer jobs at a car dealership in his hometown of Detroit, then attending business school at Harvard University, then going back to working as a car dealership manager but losing that job during the Great Recession, then working for the influential consulting firm McKinsey & Co. before leaving that job to take a chance and joining CarLotz when it was a startup business.
Montgomery said he was inspired to pursue a business career as a boy in Detroit after he read two books: The autobiography of former Chrysler Corp. CEO Lee Iacocca, and the book "Why Should White Guys Have All the Fun" by Reginald F. Lewis, a Virginia State University graduate who built TLC Beatrice International Holdings Inc. into a billion-dollar business.
It was a risk leaving a secure job to join CarLotz when it was startup, Montgomery said, adding that he has always looked at new opportunities as ways to learn even if they ultimately do not work out.
"I told my wife the day I came back from my visit to Richmond in January of 2011, 'Honey, I just have a sense that even though I would be leaving a job at McKinsey for something more uncertain, I just have a sense that one day I will see these guys [Carlotz] in the paper and I will kick myself for missing this opportunity.' So I left," he said.
"My reasoning was that I could always go back and be a consultant, but I could never guarantee that I would have an opportunity to be a co-founder of something that cold turn out to be great," he said.
“The biggest nugget [of advice] is to be willing to take risks, and be willing to fall on your face, because those experiences were the ones that ultimately shaped me," said Montgomery, who got his first job working as a summer intern at a car dealership while he was a teenager in Detroit.
He continued to work in the car dealership business through his college career, even when other business students at Harvard were working on Wall Street.
"The excitement came from the uncertainty of it and trying to make sense of it all and manage and control it," he said.
"I later understood that to be the core value-add of an entrepreneur," he said. "Being able to find an opportunity, see it, bring order to chaos, manifest a different reality beyond the one you see, and go after it, full of optimism and hope and energy."
With CarLotz going public, Montgomery, whose book "Suspend Your Disbelief" is available on his website aaronmontgomery.com, remains on the CarLotz board.
Montgomery is now working for Mission Lane, a company with offices in Richmond and San Francisco dedicated to helping everyone have access to fair and clear credit. Montgomery said he is focusing a lot of his energy on how to get resources to Main Street businesses.
"I think business ownership generally - not just venture-backed businesses - but business ownership generally, can be a very powerful bridge," he said.
(804) 775-8123