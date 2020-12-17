'Be willing to take risks': CarLotz co-founder provides advice about taking the entrepreneurial journey

Montgomery said he was inspired to pursue a business career as a boy in Detroit after he read two books: The autobiography of former Chrysler Corp. CEO Lee Iacocca, and the book "Why Should White Guys Have All the Fun" by Reginald F. Lewis, a Virginia State University graduate who built TLC Beatrice International Holdings Inc. into a billion-dollar business.

It was a risk leaving a secure job to join CarLotz when it was startup, Montgomery said, adding that he has always looked at new opportunities as ways to learn even if they ultimately do not work out.

"I told my wife the day I came back from my visit to Richmond in January of 2011, 'Honey, I just have a sense that even though I would be leaving a job at McKinsey for something more uncertain, I just have a sense that one day I will see these guys [Carlotz] in the paper and I will kick myself for missing this opportunity.' So I left," he said.

"My reasoning was that I could always go back and be a consultant, but I could never guarantee that I would have an opportunity to be a co-founder of something that cold turn out to be great," he said.