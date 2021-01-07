Bed Bath & Beyond closing 40-plus stores nationwide, including one in Henrico

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing more than 40 stores, including one in Henrico County.

The chain is closing its store at 9900 Brook Road in the Creeks at Virginia Centre shopping center near Virginia Center Commons mall. That store opened in 2001.

A Bed Bath & Beyond store employee said the location is slated to close by the end of January. A company spokesperson didn't respond to questions about the closing.

National publications say the chain plans to close the 40-plus stores in 19 states by the end of February. Three other stores in Virginia are slated to shutter - in Fairfax, Virginia Beach and Waynesboro.

In July, Bed Bath & Beyond had said it was looking at closing about 200 locations by 2022.

The chain has two other stores that remain open in the Richmond region.