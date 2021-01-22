Best Buy closing two Richmond-area stores

Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy is closing two of its six Richmond-area stores.

The chain is closing stores at 4931 Commonwealth Centre Parkway in Chesterfield County on Feb. 27 and at 7297 Battle Hill Drive in Hanover County on March 6, the company said.

“The decision to close a store is never an easy one, and we are grateful for our customers who have shopped with us over the years at our Brandermill and Mechanicsville locations," a Best Buy spokeswoman said in an email. "Customers can continue to shop with us at our other four stores in the Richmond-area.”

The Best Buy spokeswoman did not give a reason for closing the two stores.

The store in the Commonwealth Centre shopping center, which is off Hull Street Road and state Route 288, opened in 2007.

The Hanover store is off Bell Creek Road across from the Hanover Square shopping center near Mechanicsville Turnpike and Interstate 295. That store opened in late 2007.

Best Buy operates four other stores in the Richmond region: 11200 W. Broad St. in western Henrico County; 1560 Koger Center Blvd. near Chesterfield Towne Center; 9901 Brook Road near Virginia Center Commons; and 723 Southpark Blvd. in Colonial Heights.