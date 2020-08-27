Better Business Bureau warns of alleged employment scam

The Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia has issued an alert about BlueTex LLC, which the bureau suspects is engaged in an alleged employment scam that has been seeking debit card and other personal information from consumers.

The local BBB said it has received 608 requests for the complaint file the organization created in July on BlueTex.

Those filing the complaints said they applied for a job as a “quality control inspector” listed on a job board. They claim they were asked to send copies of their driver’s license and Social Security card.

BlueTex asks the person to accept packages and then have them shipped using the consumer’s own address, the BBB said. The applicants are told they can expect to make $1,200 to $1,600 on a biweekly basis as well as an additional $40 per package for every package sent, the BBB says.

But in every case reported, no one was paid. One person was told to provide BlueTex with that person’s personal debit card information for direct deposit payment that never came through, the BBB said.

“It’s a classic employment scam,” said Leslie Blackwell, a spokeswoman for the local BBB.