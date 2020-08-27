Better Business Bureau warns of alleged employment scam

The Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia has issued an alert about BlueTex LLC, which the bureau suspects is engaged in an alleged employment scam that has been seeking debit card and other personal information from consumers.
The local BBB said it has received 608 requests for the complaint file the organization created in July on BlueTex.
Those filing the complaints said they applied for a job as a “quality control inspector” listed on a job board. They claim they were asked to send copies of their driver’s license and Social Security card.
BlueTex asks the person to accept packages and then have them shipped using the consumer’s own address, the BBB said. The applicants are told they can expect to make $1,200 to $1,600 on a biweekly basis as well as an additional $40 per package for every package sent, the BBB says.
But in every case reported, no one was paid. One person was told to provide BlueTex with that person’s personal debit card information for direct deposit payment that never came through, the BBB said.
“It’s a classic employment scam,” said Leslie Blackwell, a spokeswoman for the local BBB.
Crystal Sekerdy, a senior director of the local BBB, said BlueTex provides instructions telling the hired person not to open the packages before sending them. But one consumer did and found cordless drills, an iPhone and clothing, Sekerdy said.
Although BlueTex claims to have a Richmond-area address, Sekerdy said she went to that address and found a legitimate company there that is not connected to BlueTex but uses a similar sounding name.
A search of a website for BlueTex shows that website is registered in the Ukraine and was developed on June 24, the BBB said.
“With high unemployment levels and more people working from home, COVID-caused employment scams remain the riskiest scam today,” said Barry N. Moore, the local BBB president and CEO, said in a prepared statement.
The BBB is urging anyone who has provided personal information such as their Social Security or driver’s license to BlueTex to monitor their credit report at www.annualcredit report.com.
BBB suggested filing a report on BBB.org/Scamtracker and notifying the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at https://www.uspis.gov/tips-prevention/mail-fraud/.
(804) 649-6885