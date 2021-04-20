Biotech company Grenova plans $10.6 million relocation and expansion in Richmond, creating 250 new jobs

Grenova Inc., a Richmond-based biotech company that designs, develops, and manufactures devices that wash and sterilize contaminated laboratory tools, is relocating and expanding its operations in and adding jobs.

The company, founded by local entrepreneur Ali Safavi in 2014, has seen growing demand for its products as laboratories around the world have scrambled to do COVID-19 testing.

The company makes equipment that labs can install to sterilize and re-use pipette tips, those small tools which are used to transfer liquids and which typically end up being discarded.

Grenova plans to invest $10.6 million to expand in Richmond, relocating from its current operations in Manchester to a larger facility at 1900 Ellen Road just north of Scott’s Addition.

The company plans to increase capacity with new production lines in response to the shortage of pipette tips used for COVID-19 testing. The company plans to add 250 jobs over the next three years, state officials said.