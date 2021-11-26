Black Friday in the Richmond region moves toward normalcy: some family traditions aren't just about shopping while others head to malls and stores

The custom has changed over time, the family said. They pick a different mall every year, and they used to leave right after gorging on Thanksgiving dinner.

"We'd stay out all night," Renee Hall said.

It was during a time when retailers began kicking off the holiday sales into the wee hours of the morning on Black Friday and then began opening their doors on Thanksgiving Day. But that stopped last year and again this year as most retailers, including Target, Walmart, Macy's and Kohl’s, closed on Thursday.

What was once "a girl's day out," Hall said, has now become a more inclusive outing as a male cousin has tagged along the last few years. "We enjoy our time together," Smith said. "We don't get to do it often, so this is special."

***

For others, the ritual of Black Friday is more practical.

Don Koonce, of Goochland County, drove to the Best Buy on West Broad Street because the retailer was selling a 55-inch Sony television he has had his eye on for a while. He waited for Black Friday thinking he'd get the best deal. Turns out, he said, it's been same discount all week.