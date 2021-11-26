Black Friday in the Richmond region moves toward normalcy: some family traditions aren't just about shopping while others head to malls and stores

Long lines and traffic jams in the Richmond area's shopping mecca of Short Pump didn't appear to dampen the festive spirits of those in search of retail therapy on Black Friday.
Yet for many, the day after Thanksgiving, traditionally the start of the holiday selling season, isn't just about finding the good deals or bargains. It is a return to the family traditions that had to go on pause during the pandemic last year.
"It feels festive," said Jennifer Guild, manager of communications and curiosity at the Science Museum of Virginia, which is hosting its 44th annual holiday-themed model train show this weekend. "Totally different feel than last year - almost like normal."
Sarah Koeppe and her husband drove their 3 ½-year-old son, Elliott, from Quantico to see the hundreds of model trains chugging around expansive dioramas built by hobbyists. Elliott is obsessed with all things trains, his mother said. He wore his uncle's 30-year-old conductor's hat and brought along a step stool so he could get a better look at the models.
"This is perfect for the holiday," Sarah Koeppe said.
The museum, while still being "COVID conscience," Guild said, by encouraging timed tickets, expects much higher attendance numbers than last year. The show runs through Sunday.
***
At Short Pump Town Center in western Henrico County, mother-and-son duo, Susan and Cooper Sved, ventured out shopping on Black Friday for the first time.
"We were feeling brave today. And we're in the holiday spirit," Susan Sved said. Both are teachers and were shopping to find gifts for their colleagues.
Cooper Sved, who lives in Northern Virginia and visiting his mother for Thanksgiving holiday, said the trip also gave them time for some bonding.
Another family traveled to Short Pump from Roanoke Rapids, N.C., marking the return of a 15-year run to different malls that ended last year because of the pandemic. Renee Hall; her daughter, Carrie Hall; cousin, Katherine Smith, and three other family members, left North Carolina Friday morning while it was still dark out.
By 2 p.m., the group had been shopping for nearly six hours and already made two trips back to their car to stow their packages. But they weren't ready to head home just yet.
"It doesn't feel like the holidays without it," Renee Hall said about shopping on Black Friday.
Smith said she didn't mind the large crowds. Queues formed outside some stores like Pac-Sun and Bath & Body Works that were promoting steep discounts.
"This doesn't seem too busy - it's busy, but not crazy," Smith said.
The custom has changed over time, the family said. They pick a different mall every year, and they used to leave right after gorging on Thanksgiving dinner.
"We'd stay out all night," Renee Hall said.
It was during a time when retailers began kicking off the holiday sales into the wee hours of the morning on Black Friday and then began opening their doors on Thanksgiving Day. But that stopped last year and again this year as most retailers, including Target, Walmart, Macy's and Kohl’s, closed on Thursday.
What was once "a girl's day out," Hall said, has now become a more inclusive outing as a male cousin has tagged along the last few years. "We enjoy our time together," Smith said. "We don't get to do it often, so this is special."
***
For others, the ritual of Black Friday is more practical.
Don Koonce, of Goochland County, drove to the Best Buy on West Broad Street because the retailer was selling a 55-inch Sony television he has had his eye on for a while. He waited for Black Friday thinking he'd get the best deal. Turns out, he said, it's been same discount all week.
"It's kind of mess in there," Koonce said about the large crowds and maze he had to go through inside the store to buy the television.
The store still had a line to get in Friday afternoon. But the line moved quickly - a lingering sign of the pandemic rather than the door-busting crowds fighting over big screen TVs.
Koonce said he was in and out within 10 minutes.
***
Back in Richmond, children eagerly waited in line with shopping lists - for Santa.
The Children’s Museum of Richmond is carrying on an 85-year tradition that started at the former Miller & Rhoads department store where the Legendary Santa and his Snow Queen used to call home.
Rather than having children sitting on Santa's lap because of the pandemic, the museum had a bench in from of him that allowed whole families to sit together, and a see-through plexiglass barrier between them and Santa. Tickets must be purchased in advance; no walk-up tickets are available.
Morgan Mosley of Virginia Beach and her cousins from Pensacola, Fla., visited Santa at the department store when they were children, and now are bringing their own kids to the museum.
Her 4-year-old son, Nate, and daughter, Peyton, 6, held their lists in the air when Santa asked if they'd thought about what they wanted for Christmas. Mosley helped Nate write his list which included a Hot Wheels set.
When asked if she'd been good this year, Peyton said, "I'm not sure." Nonetheless, she wrote her own list asking for a camera and gumball machine.
Their cousins, Mason, 10, Ford, 9, and Hazel, 6, wore matching plaid outfits as they sat for a photo with Santa after he'd made a surprise entrance - through the chimney, of course.
"It builds memories with the kids," said Ashley Hood, whose brought her 2-year-old daughter Anne Berkeley to see Santa for three years. She was only 7 months old the first time, Hood said. "It's something they can look back on to last a lifetime."
***
Across the U.S., this year's Black Friday seemed almost normal.
Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over the weeks leading up to Christmas, on both websites and in stores.
Out-of-stock items due to supply crunches, higher prices for gas and food, and labor shortages that make it more difficult to respond to customers are also causing frustrations for shoppers.
Still, Black Friday retail sales surged 29.8% through mid-afternoon, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all types of payments, including cash and credit cards. That was above its 20% growth forecast for the day. Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard, says the numbers speak to the “strength of the consumer."
Overall holiday sales are expected to grow this year. The National Retail Federation predicts a sales increase of 8.5% to 10.5% for all of November and December, after 8% growth in those months in 2020.
While Black Friday has a strong hold on Americans’ imaginations as a day of crazed shopping, it has lost stature over the last decade as stores opened on Thanksgiving and shopping shifted to Amazon and other online retailers. Stores diluted the day’s importance further by advertising Black Friday sales on more and more days.
The pandemic led many retailers to close stores on Thanksgiving Day and push discounts on their websites, starting as early as October. That’s continuing this year, although there are deals in stores as well.
Big box retailers like Walmart aren’t blasting “doorbuster” deals in their ads, said DealNews.com analyst Julie Ramhold. And clothing chains like Victoria’s Secret and Gap are having harder time managing supply issues. Victoria’s Secret said recently that 45% of its holiday merchandise is still stuck in transit.
Supply chain hold-ups are a major concern this year, and both stores and shoppers are trying to find workarounds. Some of the biggest U.S. retailers are rerouting goods to less congested ports, even chartering their own vessels.
Shoppers are expected to pay on average between 5% to 17% more for toys, clothing, appliances, TVs and others purchases on Black Friday this year compared with last year, according to Aurelien Duthoit, senior sector advisor at Allianz Research, with the biggest price increases on TVs. That’s because whatever discounts available will be applied to goods that already cost more.
Online shopping remains huge, and sales are expected to rise 7% for the week after the massive 46% gain a year ago, when many shoppers stayed home, according to Mastercard. For the overall holiday season, online sales should increase 10% from a year ago, compared with a 33% increase last year, according to Adobe Digital Economy Index.
“What the pandemic did for retail was, it forced them to be better digital retailers," said Marshal Cohen of market research firm NPD Group.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.