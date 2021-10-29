Black-owned businesses in the Richmond region look beyond the pandemic as they participate in a Capital One accelerator program

The $10,000 from the Capital One program "has helped us to catch up on some things and it has allowed us to invest in financial planning as well," Tucker said.

Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey opened their Lillie Pearl restaurant on East Grace Street in downtown Richmond at what would seem an inopportune time - November 2020 when the pandemic was still going full throttle.

They were ineligible for any of last year's PPP loans, but the duo say the business has done has pretty well.

"Going into this, we had to be really smart," Lindsey said, adding that they were able to save money by getting a lease and occupying space that had previously been a restaurant.

"We had to do what we could and not extend ourselves," he said. "We were living by the seat of our pants."

The business expanded in September when they opened Buttermilk and Honey, a fried chicken restaurant in the West Broad Marketplace in the Short Pump area of Henrico.

The Capital One program "has been great for us to network and just talk to people and build those relationships," Kimberly said.

Lindsey said his goal is to further expand the number of locations, though he is not rushing it.

"The next few years, I hope to have two or three more Buttermilk and Honey [locations] and a couple of Lille Pearl-type of restaurants," he said. "Kim and I are just thinking about it and taking it one month at a time."