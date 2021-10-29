Black-owned businesses in the Richmond region look beyond the pandemic as they participate in a Capital One accelerator program

Having pushed their way through the COVID-19 pandemic so far, many small businesses in the Richmond area are looking ahead to how they can emerge from it stronger.
That's the case for seven small businesses that are participating this fall in the Grow@1717 accelerator program, which is led by Capital One Financial Corp. through its Capital One Innovation Center in Richmond.
This fall's cohort focused on black-owned restaurants in the Richmond region.
Among them is William "Trey" Owens, owner of two Soul Taco restaurants in Richmond.
The COVID-19 pandemic "stole the momentum that his businesses were building," said Owens, who also missed out receiving any funds from the federal Payroll Protection Program that handed out money last year to help keep businesses across the nation afloat.
Now, "we are building back, slowly but surely," Owens said. "It is getting better."
He just opened his newest restaurant - JewFro, which fuses traditional Jewish and African cuisine in space on East Franklin Street in Shockoe Bottom, and is planning to open a Soul Taco in Raleigh, N.C., next year.
Capital One started the Grow@1717 business accelerator concept with a pilot program in 2019 aimed at helping local businesses build their growth.
"We know that black-owned employers are concentrated in about five industries, and that includes accommodations and food service," said Toria Edmonds-Howell, community engagement manager for Capital One’s 1717 Innovation Center.
During the pandemic "we saw the job losses within the industry and really thought there was an opportunity to leverage the skill sets at Capital One," she said.
The accelerator, which runs through the first week of November, gives participating restaurants access to a network of mentors, business workshops, and help from small teams of Capital One associates to help them tackle business challenges.
The businesses participating in this fall's cohort are: Ruby Scoops Ice Cream & Sweets, The Original Ronnie's BBQ, RichWine RVA, Soul Taco, Lillie Pearl, Soul N' Vinegar, and Nomad Deli and Catering Co.
A recent study by New York University showed that racial bias affected the ability of black-owned businesses to get PPP loans, while another by the New York Federal Reserve showed that black-owned businesses were more likely to fold during the pandemic.
Several of the local businesses in the Capital One program said they were able to get PPP or other loans during the pandemic, though some were not successful or were ineligible because they had not been in business long enough before the pandemic began.
Michelle Parrish, owner of the Church Hill food shop Soul N' Vinegar, said grants and loans helped keep her business going as it pivoted during the pandemic towards becoming more of a catering service.
"I applied for so many grants and that is what kept us open and alive," Parrish said. "We switched to catering and were still able to provide for customers that had used us before."
Right now the business is "doing really well," and making plans to open a dine-in location about a block away from its current spot on R Street, she said.
The Capital One program "was appealing because it offered mentoring for me to have somebody to run ideas by," she said.
Each of the businesses in the program get $10,000 in funding to support business stabilization and growth. Capital One has partnered with the Metropolitan Business League to serve as fiscal agent for the program funding.
Rabia Kamara, owner of Ruby Scoops Ice Cream & Sweets ice cream shop, said she plans to put her funds towards rent and other fixed cost, and to help with plans to start selling pints of ice cream at her shop in North Richmond. Kamaria said she also is making plans to open a second shop in Richmond that will sell shaved ice, called Suzy Sno.
Her participation in the program comes after Kamara won first prize in the Food Network show “Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones” where the top prize was $20,000.
Kamara was one of the six contestants on the Food Network competition show that challenged ice cream makers to tap into their creativity and concoct their own original Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor. The show premiered Aug. 16 and wrapped up in mid-September.
Another participant in the Capital One program is RichWineRVA, which has survived through the pandemic by providing home deliveries of the natural and organic wines it sells.
That's worked so far for owners Lance Lemon and Kristen Gardner Beal, who founded the business in 2019, but they also want to open a bricks-and-mortar wine shop in the Richmond area.
"We definitely want to plan for a concrete place for folks to actually come to us and shop for wine," Beal said. "Ideally, we would target the downtown area of Richmond. We want it to be walkable."
Beal said the business was unable to access any PPP loans. "It was definitely a hindrance," she said. "We could not expand on our inventory the way we needed to, nor could we hire any additional individuals to help in our office and deliveries."
Beal said she and Lemon are still doing most of the work themselves including deliveries. "We continue to be unpaid, and all of the money goes right back into the business," she said.
For the Original Ronnie's BBQ on New Market Road in eastern Henrico County, the pandemic meant re-thinking some business plans.
"We were always a takeout business, but we really had to pivot to curbside service," said Missy Mangrum, who co-owns and helps manage the family-owned business that opened in 2019.
The curbside takeout model and catering service has worked well for the barbecue business. "We actually had a better year in 2020 than we did in 2019," Mangrum said.
The goal now, which Mangrum has been pursuing through the advisory and mentorship elements of the Capital One program, is to greatly expand the business's e-commerce and catering services.
Nomad Catering & Deli on West Brookland Park Boulevard in Richmond’s North Side has done a brisk breakfast and lunch takeout business for six years, and the business was fortunate that takeout helped it stay open during the pandemic.
The business did reduce its hours during the pandemic, though, and has since changed them to capture more of the lunch crowd. Co-owner Sydney Tucker said foot traffic is not quite what it was before the pandemic.
"It’'s still pretty slow," she sad. "I do feel like it is starting to get better, but we are not as busy as we were before the pandemic."
The business was successful in getting a PPP loan. "That was a really big help because we still had to [change the number of people on] staff with our hours changing," Tucker said. "But we were able to keep paying everybody."
The $10,000 from the Capital One program "has helped us to catch up on some things and it has allowed us to invest in financial planning as well," Tucker said.
Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey opened their Lillie Pearl restaurant on East Grace Street in downtown Richmond at what would seem an inopportune time - November 2020 when the pandemic was still going full throttle.
They were ineligible for any of last year's PPP loans, but the duo say the business has done has pretty well.
"Going into this, we had to be really smart," Lindsey said, adding that they were able to save money by getting a lease and occupying space that had previously been a restaurant.
"We had to do what we could and not extend ourselves," he said. "We were living by the seat of our pants."
The business expanded in September when they opened Buttermilk and Honey, a fried chicken restaurant in the West Broad Marketplace in the Short Pump area of Henrico.
The Capital One program "has been great for us to network and just talk to people and build those relationships," Kimberly said.
Lindsey said his goal is to further expand the number of locations, though he is not rushing it.
"The next few years, I hope to have two or three more Buttermilk and Honey [locations] and a couple of Lille Pearl-type of restaurants," he said. "Kim and I are just thinking about it and taking it one month at a time."
