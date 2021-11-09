Bon Secours acquires Tuckahoe Orthopaedics

Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, one of the oldest private orthopedic practices in central Virginia, has a new owner.

Health care system provider Bon Secours completed its purchase of the Henrico County-based practice.

Terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. The acquisition was announced in April.

As part of the acquisition, Tuckahoe Orthopaedics’ existing three locations will not change.

Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, founded more than 40 years ago, has two offices on Bon Secours hospital campuses — at St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico and Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover County. Its third location is in a medical office building in the GreenGate mixed-use development in the Short Pump area of western Henrico.

The local orthopedic practice has been affiliated with Bon Secours for many years, with its physicians performing surgeries and maintaining office space in Richmond-area Bon Secours hospitals.

Faraaz Yousuf, market president for Bon Secours Richmond, had said that acquiring Tuckahoe Orthopaedics is “a great strategic fit for Bon Secours” and it brings multiple benefits to patients and consumers.