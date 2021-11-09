Bon Secours acquires Tuckahoe Orthopaedics

Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, one of the oldest private orthopedic practices in central Virginia, has a new owner.
Health care system provider Bon Secours completed its purchase of the Henrico County-based practice.
Terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. The acquisition was announced in April.
As part of the acquisition, Tuckahoe Orthopaedics’ existing three locations will not change.
Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, founded more than 40 years ago, has two offices on Bon Secours hospital campuses — at St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico and Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover County. Its third location is in a medical office building in the GreenGate mixed-use development in the Short Pump area of western Henrico.
The local orthopedic practice has been affiliated with Bon Secours for many years, with its physicians performing surgeries and maintaining office space in Richmond-area Bon Secours hospitals.
Faraaz Yousuf, market president for Bon Secours Richmond, had said that acquiring Tuckahoe Orthopaedics is “a great strategic fit for Bon Secours” and it brings multiple benefits to patients and consumers.
“Tuckahoe Orthopaedics has provided quality care for thousands of patients in the area over their many years, and we look forward to extending the many benefits that a community health system can offer not only their patients, but their staff as well,” Yousuf said in a statement.
Dr. Jed Vanichkachorn, president of Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, said the practice is looking forward to its next chapter with Bon Secours. “Being part of the enhanced care network of Bon Secours provides enhanced access to many new resources and increased efficiencies for our patients."
The practice has 13 physicians at three offices, according to its website. It will now operate as part of Bon Secours Medical Group.
(804) 649-6379