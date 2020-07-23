A boutique inn in downtown Lexington owned by a Richmond couple has been recognized in a national travel magazine's annual readers survey.
The Georges was named No. 2 in the category of the top city hotels in the continental U.S. by Travel + Leisure magazine’s 2020 World’s Best Awards readers survey.
The 18-room inn also ranked No. 53 of the top 100 hotels in the world in Travel + Leisure's World’s Best Awards.
“To be honored at this level for the first time, especially during a pandemic, is a testament to our loyal guests and the service of our outstanding team,” said Richmonder Ann Parker Gottwald, who owns the inn with her husband Thomas E. “Teddy” Gottwald. He is the chairman, president and chief executive officer of NewMarket Corp., the Richmond-based petroleum additives firm that is the parent company of Afton Chemical Corp. and Ethyl Corp.
The World’s Best Awards are based on readers' picks for top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, spas, cruise lines, airlines and other aspects of tourism. The 25th edition survey polled readers from Nov. 4, 2019, to March 2.
The complete list of awards appears in the magazine’s August issue, which became available on newsstands July 17.
The Mark Hotel on New York City's Upper East Side, where rooms can cost $700 a night to $75,000 for the penthouse, took the No. 1 spot among the 15 hotels ranked in the World’s Best Award for city hotels in the continental U.S.
The hotel category were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value.
The Gottwalds bought two historic buildings in downtown Lexington in 2012.
After a complete restoration of the two buildings — they are across the street from each other — The Georges opened in spring 2014.
One building, at Washington and Main streets, was one of only two left standing after a 1796 fire that destroyed much of Lexington. It is called the Washington building for President George Washington.
The other building with guest rooms is slightly down Main Street from the Washington building and serves as the reception area for the inn. That is called the Marshall building, named for Virginia Military Institute graduate and U.S. Army General George Marshall.
The couple also acquired the building next to the Marshall Building, renovated it and opened it as an event space called the Patton Room in spring 2019.
The inn also has two restaurants - Taps in the lobby of the Marshall building and Haywood's Piano Bar and Grill in the first floor of the Washington building.
The inn has 13 guests rooms and five suites in the two buildings. Room rates begin at $215 per night.
