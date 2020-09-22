Bow Tie Cinemas has put its Movieland at Boulevard Square property up for sale; owner plans to continue to run theater complex

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The owners of the Movieland at Boulevard Square movie theater complex near Scott's Addition in Richmond are looking at selling all or part of its property.

New York-based Bow Tie Partners has put up the entire 16.93 acres it owns at the northeast quadrant of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Leigh Street or would sell just the vacant 5.88 acres just east of the theater's parking lots.

"We are exploring options for a potential sale-leaseback of the existing buildings or a redevelopment of the property to enhance the two existing buildings," said Joseph Masher, the chief operating officer of Bow Tie Partners.

"We are not planning to close either Movieland or The Criterion," he said.

The 17-screen Movieland complex opened in February 2009. The company transformed the historic building - built in 1887 to make and assemble locomotives and then in more recent years used as an assembly plant for Richmond Steel Inc. - into the a movie theater complex.

In 2012, Bow Tie opened a four-screen theater, called Criterion Cinemas at Movieland, in a separate building across the parking lot from the main Movieland building. That smaller theater is used mostly for art, foreign and independent films.