Busch Gardens to be open in January and February for first time for limited capacity special events

Reservations must be purchased in advance.

Having 4,000 people per session has helped make it more economically sustainable, she said. Before the state changed the rules, entertainment venues, including amusement parks, could operate at 50% capacity or a maximum of 1,000 people.

"We did operate successfully when we had the 1,000-person capacity limit but it was great news when we could do even more guests at a time. Then it made it more economical for us," Sarko said.

Being opened in January and February also has been a request of patrons for years, she said. The park typically opens in mid-March for beginning of the season.

"We have always tried to figure out a way to operate 12 months out of the year. Our sister parks are year-round operations but are in warmer climates, she said. "Now that we had to rethink how we operate with COVID, it made sense to do it [operate in the winter] given the limited capacity events we had in 2020."

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, the parent company of Busch Gardens, operates parks including SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld San Antonio.

Here's the events planned at Busch Gardens Williamsburg: