Busch Gardens Williamsburg to remain open on certain days in September for another limited capacity event

Busch Gardens Williamsburg will continue operating on limited days in September while it adds additional days and a couple more roller coasters and rides.
The theme park, which reopened earlier this month by holding a Coasters & Craft Brews event during certain days in August, has come up with Taste of Busch Gardens, another new limited capacity special event that requires advance reservations.
“Coming off of our very successful Coasters & Craft Brews event, the Taste of Busch Gardens is another way for us to provide our guests with a unique experience sure to create long-lasting memories, while operating with enhanced health and safety measures in place,” said Kevin Lembke, president of Busch Gardens Williamsburg.
“We’re adding even more coasters and rides for the entire family," he said. "The combination of world class coasters and rides paired with a menu of brand new culinary offerings will make for an amazing experience that only Busch Gardens can provide.”
The Taste of Busch Gardens event will add:
• two roller coasters - Alpengeist and Verbolten - to the park's previous lineup of certain attractions including InvadR, Griffon and Finnegan’s Flyer.
• three new rides - Der Wirblewind swing ride, Le Scoot log flume ride and Kinder Karussel carousel - in addition to visiting Busch Garden’s famous Clydesdales.
• two new villages - Oktoberfest and Rhinefeld - in addition to the four previously opened villages of Ireland, Scotland, France and New France.
• one additional day during the week - Wednesdays. The park's will be open for limited hours from Sept. 2 through Sept. 27 — Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (and Labor Day) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The event also will offer 15 specialty foods as well as 30-plus wines, beers and specialty beverages not normally served at the park.
Reservations must be purchased in advance.
Park admission tickets are $44.99 per person. Food and beverages are sold separately. But guests can bundle admission and a tasting card for $68.99 (includes five menu items) or $92.99 (includes 10 menu items).
Face coverings are mandatory while in the park. But Busch Gardens Williamsburg will have mask-free relaxation zones — areas within the park where patrons can take a break with their face coverings off.
The event on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (and on Labor Day) will admit a maximum of 2,000 people each of those day, operating under the state's 1,000-patron limit by having the two time slots. The state rules require entertainment venues, including amusement parks, to open at 50% capacity or a maximum of 1,000 people.
Kings Dominion, the other big theme park in Virginia, announced in early August that it won’t be open this year - the first time since the park opened in 1975.
The theme park in northern Hanover County said it will remain closed for the rest of 2020 because of the challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic. Limiting the park to having 1,000 people at one time was not economically sustainable, the park said.
