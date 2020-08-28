Busch Gardens Williamsburg to remain open on certain days in September for another limited capacity event

• two new villages - Oktoberfest and Rhinefeld - in addition to the four previously opened villages of Ireland, Scotland, France and New France.

• one additional day during the week - Wednesdays. The park's will be open for limited hours from Sept. 2 through Sept. 27 — Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (and Labor Day) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event also will offer 15 specialty foods as well as 30-plus wines, beers and specialty beverages not normally served at the park.

Reservations must be purchased in advance.

Park admission tickets are $44.99 per person. Food and beverages are sold separately. But guests can bundle admission and a tasting card for $68.99 (includes five menu items) or $92.99 (includes 10 menu items).

Face coverings are mandatory while in the park. But Busch Gardens Williamsburg will have mask-free relaxation zones — areas within the park where patrons can take a break with their face coverings off.