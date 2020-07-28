- The Consumer Electronics Show, one of the world’s biggest technology conferences, will be a virtual event in January due to the coronavirus pandemic, a reversal from May when organizers said it would go on as a smaller gathering in Las Vegas. The announcement Tuesday is another blow for Las Vegas which, like all other U.S. tourist destinations, is suffering as people stay home or vacation locally. More than 170,000 people attended the four-day show this year in January. The trade show is a place where people network, try new gadgets or make a sale. The Consumer Technology Association, which organizes CES, had said in May that it planned to go ahead and hold some events in Las Vegas next year, but the thinking changed as COVID-19 cases spiked around the world, making it impossible to hold an indoor event in January 2021.
- U.S. consumer confidence tumbled in July to a reading of 92.6 as coronavirus infections spread in many parts of the country. The Conference Board, a New York research organization, reported Tuesday that its Consumer Confidence Index fell from a June reading of 98.3. The weakness came from a drop in the expectations index, which measures consumer views about the short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions. The Conference Board said the large decline in the expectations index reflected big drops in sentiment in Michigan, Florida, Texas and California, all states that have seen a resurgence in coronavirus cases.
• Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has purchased another $400 million of Bank of America stock less than a week after buying roughly $800 million of the bank’s stock. Warren Buffett's company said Monday that it held 998 million Bank of America shares after the latest purchases, which represents roughly 11.5% of the bank’s stock. Berkshire bought 16.4 million shares of Bank of America stock between Thursday and Monday. Last week, Berkshire reported buying 33.9 million shares of Bank of America stock worth about $818 million. Even before this month’s purchases, Bank of America was already the second-largest investment in Berkshire’s portfolio behind only its Apple stake.
• Federal Reserve officials are grappling this week with the timing and scope of their next policy moves at a time when the raging viral pandemic has weakened the U.S. economy. No major changes are likely when the Fed releases a statement Wednesday after its two-day policy meeting ends and just before Chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference.
• Global air travel is recovering more slowly than expected, and it will take until 2024 to return to pre-pandemic levels, the trade association for the airline industry said Tuesday. The International Air Transport Association pushed back its prediction by one year due to the slow containment of the outbreak in the U.S. and in developing countries. Traffic was down 86.5% in June from the same month a year ago, compared with a drop of 94.1% in April, measured by the distance traveled by all revenue-generating passengers.
