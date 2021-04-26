Business CEOs in central Virginia feeling more confident about sales and hiring; majority say they won't require vaccinations

Stone, who runs the 51-year-old family business with his sister and brother-in-law, said business was somewhat slow from last April to October, when it started to pick up again.

"There was a different feel to this [downturn] than a usual slowdown such as a recession," he said. "You felt like it was going to bounce back as soon as people got confidence to get back to work, whereas in a recession you really just don't know when that is going to happen."

Stone said he is watching closely whether, and when, businesses decide to bring back employees to offices, or whether they shift to a more hybrid model of having people work at home sometimes and work at the office sometimes.

"A lot of companies we have talked with here are almost like 50-50 on it," he said. "They are going to wait until the end of summer to see how vaccinations go and the spread [of COVID-19] before they make a decision to come back."

The growing optimism indicates that federal economic stimulus has helped, said Scot McRoberts, executive director of the Virginia Council of CEOs.

“The main challenge for these CEOs now is acquiring the workforce to support this rapid recovery and growth,” McRoberts said.